Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
✅
✅ Donation History & Notes per Donor
✅
✅ Donor Tags / Segments
✅
✅ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
✅
✅ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✅
✅
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✅
✅ Export Donor Data Anytime
✅
✅
Offline Donations Tracking
✅
✅ Pre-filled donation forms
✅
✅

Pricing
N/A
No pricing information available
$99/month
plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
Per transaction for Visa, MasterCard, and Discover; higher fees for American Express and separate ACH pricing.
2.89%
or 3.39% + $0.35 per credit card transaction; lower e-check rates available.
Platform fees
$10/month
Stripe integration fee
$0
No setup, annual, PCI compliance, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees
$50/month
Up to 1,000 contacts; pricing varies by contact volume.
$89/month
Lite software subscription plan; higher tiers available; no monthly fee for payment processing.
Value for money
4.8
4.5

Features
4.8/5
Solid donor database with outdated interface. Needs third-party tools for events and fundraising.
4.5/5
Comprehensive CRM but steep learning curve. Requires setup time and separate tools for most features.
Donations
DonorSnap tracks donations and donor data but charges processing fees on every gift, reducing your fundraising impact
Built-in donation forms with basic customization options. Processes credit cards but charges standard payment processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing
DonorSnap doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need separate tools to sell tickets and manage events
Event registration with basic ticketing features. Tracks attendees in donor database but lacks advanced seating charts or ticket scanning.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
DonorSnap offers basic peer-to-peer tools but charges fees on every donation raised by your supporters
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with simple campaign pages. Limited customization and social sharing features compared to dedicated P2P platforms.
Auctions
DonorSnap doesn't provide auction capabilities - you'll need third-party tools to run silent or live auctions
DonorPerfect doesn't include auction tools. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.
Raffles
DonorSnap lacks raffle functionality - no way to run online raffles or track raffle sales within the platform
No dedicated raffle tools. You'd manage raffle sales manually and use donor management features to track participants and winners.
Online store
DonorSnap doesn't include e-commerce features - you can't sell merchandise or products through their system
No built-in online store functionality. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual processes to connect sales data to donor profiles.
Memberships
DonorSnap offers basic membership tracking with custom fields and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for recurring dues.
DonorPerfect offers membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communication tools, but requires technical setup and ongoing management to maintain member records effectively.
Donor Management/CRM
DonorSnap offers solid donor database management with custom fields, donation tracking, and basic reporting, but interface feels outdated and lacks modern user experience.
Comprehensive donor database with gift tracking, reporting, and relationship management tools, though the interface can feel overwhelming for small nonprofit teams.
Emails & Newsletter
DonorSnap provides basic email tools for donor communication and thank-you messages, but lacks advanced segmentation and automated email campaigns for donor engagement.
Includes email marketing features for donor communications and newsletters, but requires learning their specific email builder and managing separate contact lists.
Payment Processing
DonorSnap integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.
DonorSnap integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Limited - Requires integration with third-party processors like PayPal or Stripe for additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - No native digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.8/5
4.5/5 Unlimited Support
DonorSnap offers limited support based on plan tier
DonorPerfect offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited Phone Support / Office Hours
DonorSnap provides phone support during standard business hours
DonorPerfect provides phone support during standard business hours Webinars
DonorSnap offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
DonorPerfect offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center
DonorSnap maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
DonorPerfect maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Email
DonorSnap provides live chat support during business hours
DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for higher-tier users
Support access varies by subscription level — not unlimited for all users