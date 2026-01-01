DonorSnap and EveryAction help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Every Action
DonorSnap and EveryAction charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations for your mission.
DonorSnap and EveryAction focus on donor data but lack raffles, auctions, and stores. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform.
DonorSnap and EveryAction require third-party payment setup. Zeffy accepts all cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH payments out of the box.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every gift, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations while tracking donor relationships, gift history, and engagement data in one simple platform.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus card fees, making it expensive for smaller organizations. Zeffy offers donor tracking, online donations, and fundraising tools at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your nonprofit pays nothing.
Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management. You get donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and membership management all in one platform. Unlike competitors that charge fees or require multiple integrations, everything works together seamlessly.
DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus processing costs on every donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost. Track relationships, gift history, and engagement while keeping 100% of donations.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus transaction fees, making it expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers donor tracking, online giving, and fundraising tools with no monthly fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
