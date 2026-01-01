DonorSnap and Keela help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
DonorSnap and Keela charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of what donors give to your mission.
🧰
DonorSnap and Keela track donors but require separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise in one place.
🤝
DonorSnap and Keela limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support to every organization, whenever you need help.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While DonorSnap charges $50+ monthly plus payment processing fees, Zeffy lets you track donors, process donations, and send receipts at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and donation processing as Keela, but without the 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fees or monthly subscription costs. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of donations while getting powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor communication features completely free.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy includes donor management, online donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles in one platform. Unlike DonorSnap and Keela that require separate tools and integrations, Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs without any fees.
We believe nonprofits should keep every dollar they raise. While DonorSnap charges $50+ monthly and Keela adds 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors who choose to support our platform. This means zero fees for your organization.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one platform. Unlike DonorSnap and Keela that require separate payment processors and integrations, Zeffy handles donations, tracks donors, sends receipts, and manages campaigns without any fees or complex setups.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
