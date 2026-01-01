DonorSnap and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Little Green Light
💯
DonorSnap and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus card processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
DonorSnap and Little Green Light only track donors. Zeffy includes donation pages, event ticketing, raffles, and auctions in one platform.
🚀
DonorSnap costs $45+ monthly and Little Green Light requires setup time. Zeffy lets you create campaigns and collect donations in minutes.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorSnap and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation. You keep 100% of what donors give, plus get built-in payment processing, event ticketing, and online stores without needing separate tools.
DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, while Little Green Light costs $45/month plus processing fees on every gift. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or platform charges. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing, event ticketing, online stores, auction management, and peer-to-peer fundraising at no cost. DonorSnap and Little Green Light focus only on donor tracking and require separate paid tools for payments, events, and fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing for all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH transfers at zero cost. DonorSnap and Little Green Light require separate payment processors, adding complexity and extra fees to every donation your supporters make.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, event ticketing, online stores, and auction tools in one platform. DonorSnap and Little Green Light only handle donor tracking, forcing you to pay for and manage multiple separate tools for fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
