DonorSnap and LiveImpact help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Live Impact
DonorSnap and LiveImpact charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission instead of software bills.
DonorSnap and LiveImpact only track donors but can't process donations, run raffles, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
DonorSnap and LiveImpact require separate payment processors and complex integrations. Zeffy works right out of the box with no setup headaches.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee donation processing, so you keep 100% of every gift. DonorSnap requires separate payment processors plus monthly fees, costing you more and creating extra work to sync donor data.
Zeffy offers donor management plus payment processing at zero cost, while LiveImpact charges $150/month plus card fees. You get the same donor tracking capabilities without the hefty monthly bills eating into your mission funds.
Yes, Zeffy manages your entire donor journey in one platform. Track donor history, send thank-you emails, and process gifts without juggling multiple tools or paying monthly fees like traditional donor management systems require.
Zeffy gives you donor management plus payment processing at zero cost. Traditional systems like DonorSnap and LiveImpact charge monthly fees then require separate payment processors, doubling your costs and creating data sync headaches.
With Zeffy, you get complete donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and gift processing without monthly bills. DonorSnap and LiveImpact charge $150+ monthly plus card fees, money better spent on your mission than software subscriptions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
