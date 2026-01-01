DonorSnap and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Stratus Live
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so you keep 100% of what donors give instead of paying monthly software costs plus card processing fees
🎟️
Zeffy includes auction, raffle, and ticketing tools in one platform, while donor management systems require you to buy and manage multiple separate tools
💳
Zeffy accepts all payment types including ACH, Apple Pay, and Tap to Pay, while donor databases rely on limited third-party processors
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools with zero platform fees. While DonorSnap and StratusLive charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations. You get donor tracking, email campaigns, and payment processing in one place.
DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, while StratusLive costs $99/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but you keep every dollar raised for your cause.
Yes. While DonorSnap and StratusLive focus mainly on donor databases, Zeffy includes fundraising tools like online stores, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get donor management plus everything you need to raise funds in one platform.
Zeffy tracks donors and processes donations in one platform with zero fees. DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus transaction costs but requires separate payment tools. StratusLive costs $99/month plus fees and needs third-party processors. You get complete donor records and fundraising tools without the monthly bills.
DonorSnap and StratusLive charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy gives you the same donor tracking and communication tools with zero platform fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but you keep 100% of what you raise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript