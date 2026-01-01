DonorSnap and Veracross both help schools track donors and manage fundraising campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and campaign tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Veracross
💸
DonorSnap and Veracross charge monthly subscription fees before you even raise a dollar. Zeffy is completely free, so every donation goes directly to your mission.
🔌
DonorSnap and Veracross require separate payment processors and extra setup. Zeffy handles all payment types in one place with zero transaction fees.
🎯
DonorSnap and Veracross focus only on donor data management. Zeffy combines donor tracking with raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or processing charges. DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations while getting the same donor tracking, custom fields, and reporting tools that help you build stronger relationships.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, while Veracross focuses on schools and charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform: donation processing, donor management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Veracross requires separate payment processors and third-party tools, creating more complexity and costs.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or processing charges. While DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card fees on every donation, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of what donors give. You get the same donor tracking, custom fields, and reporting tools, but your budget goes further because donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, while Veracross focuses on schools and charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy includes everything you need: donation processing, donor management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Veracross requires separate payment processors and third-party tools, creating more complexity and costs for your organization.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools in one platform. Unlike DonorSnap or Veracross that require separate software for auctions, ticketing, and online stores, Zeffy handles everything from donation processing to event management. You save time managing fewer platforms and save money with zero fees on all transactions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript