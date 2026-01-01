Easyfundraising helps you raise funds through shopping cashback, while Givelify focuses on mobile giving — but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Easyfundraising VS Givelify
Easyfundraising and Givelify charge transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Easyfundraising only works through shopping partnerships, and Givelify lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Easyfundraising offers limited UK business hours support, and Givelify restricts phone support to premium plans. Zeffy provides unlimited support for all users.
Easyfundraising only raises money through shopping cashback, not direct donations. Zeffy lets donors give directly to your cause with zero fees, keeping 100% of every donation for your mission.
Givelify charges transaction fees that reduce your fundraising total. Zeffy operates with zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your nonprofit's work.
Unlike Givelify's plan-based support or Easyfundraising's limited hours, Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all nonprofits at no cost, helping you succeed without barriers.
While Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and Easyfundraising only works through shopping cashback, Zeffy processes all credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees.
Unlike Easyfundraising's shopping-only model or Givelify's limited features, Zeffy offers donations, events, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one platform with no fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
