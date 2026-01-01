Easyfundraising helps supporters raise funds through shopping, while SecureGive focuses on church giving solutions. Zeffy gives you a complete donation platform with forms, donor management, and event ticketing — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easyfundraising VS Secure Give
💯
Easyfundraising and SecureGive either limit you to shopping donations or charge fees on every gift. Zeffy processes direct donations with zero fees.
💳
Easyfundraising doesn't handle payments and SecureGive charges processing fees. Zeffy accepts cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at no cost.
🧰
Easyfundraising lacks auction and raffle tools while SecureGive offers basic forms only. Zeffy includes full fundraising campaigns in one platform.
Easyfundraising only generates funds when supporters shop through retailers, limiting your donation opportunities. Zeffy processes direct donations with zero fees, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause immediately.
SecureGive restricts support to business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email support whenever you need help, plus comprehensive resources and training to keep your fundraising running smoothly.
Unlike SecureGive and other platforms that take processing fees from every donation, Zeffy operates with zero fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy processes all major payment types including credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Other platforms like SecureGive charge $149/month plus card fees, reducing your impact with every donation.
Shopping platforms like Easyfundraising only generate funds when supporters buy from specific retailers. Zeffy accepts direct donations anytime, giving you reliable fundraising that doesn't depend on shopping habits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
