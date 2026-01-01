Easyfundraising and TotalGiving help UK charities raise funds, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every pound stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easyfundraising VS Totalgiving
Easyfundraising and Totalgiving charge processing fees on direct donations. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Easyfundraising and Totalgiving require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
Easyfundraising and Totalgiving limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so every dollar goes to your cause. Easyfundraising only works for shopping donations, while Totalgiving takes processing fees from each donation.
Zeffy handles direct donations, recurring gifts, event tickets, and membership fees all in one place. Easyfundraising only does shopping donations, and Totalgiving requires separate tools for events and memberships.
Zeffy processes direct donations with zero fees, so 100% goes to your cause. Easyfundraising only handles shopping donations, while Totalgiving charges processing fees that reduce your total.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with no fees. Other platforms either don't support direct payments or charge fees that eat into your donations.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need it. Unlike platforms with limited business hours, our team is here to help you succeed at fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
