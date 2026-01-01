Easyfundraising helps supporters raise money through shopping, while Vanco focuses on direct donation processing — but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easyfundraising VS Vanco
💯
Easyfundraising only works through shopping partnerships and Vanco charges processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Easyfundraising lacks direct donation tools and Vanco requires separate software for auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
💬
Easyfundraising and Vanco limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy processes all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Unlike Vanco's 2.9% charges that reduce your donations, every dollar goes directly to your cause.
Yes, Zeffy enables direct online donations from supporters who want to give to your cause. Unlike Easyfundraising's shopping-only model, donors can contribute immediately without making purchases.
Easyfundraising only generates donations through shopping partnerships, not direct giving. Zeffy lets donors give directly to your cause with zero fees, keeping 100% of every donation for your mission.
Vanco charges processing fees and subscription costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy is completely free with no hidden fees or monthly charges, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Unlike platforms with limited business-hour support, Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources. You get the guidance you need without paying extra for premium support tiers.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
