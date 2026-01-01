iDonate

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
1.99%–2.75% + $0.39–$0.42
Debit/credit card and ACH fees vary by plan, with separate standard plan rates.
5.59% + $0.30
Bank card fees; Amex and ACH have different, typically higher rates.
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; costs are covered by your monthly subscription and processing fees.
4%
Platform fee per transaction, included in processing.
Monthly fees
$0
Limited time offer; paid plans start at $49/month for the Small to Midsize Church plan.
$99/month
Starting price for the Build Plan; higher-tier plans cost more.
Value for money
4.0
3.9

Features
4.0/5
Straightforward giving platform. Straightforward giving platform. Setup takes hours; best for churches focused on recurring donations.
3.9/5
Basic donation forms with processing fees. Basic donation forms with processing fees. Requires separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and email marketing.
Donations
EasyTithe focuses on recurring donations and tithing for churches, with basic one-time giving options
iDonate offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees on every transaction, reducing your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - EasyTithe is designed specifically for donation processing
iDonate doesn't offer event ticketing features. iDonate doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual coordination to manage event registration and attendance.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with limited customization and campaign management tools
iDonate offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and processing fees that eat into your supporters' fundraising efforts.
Auctions
No auction functionality - EasyTithe does not support online auction events
iDonate doesn't offer auction functionality. iDonate doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available on the EasyTithe platform
iDonate doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. iDonate doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No e-commerce or online store features - limited to donation processing only
iDonate lacks built-in online store capabilities. iDonate lacks built-in online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce software to sell merchandise or products for your cause.
Memberships
EasyTithe focuses on recurring giving and tithing rather than full membership management. Limited member communication tools and basic recurring donation setup.
iDonate doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. iDonate doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party platforms or manage memberships manually outside the system.
Donor Management/CRM
Simple donor tracking with giving history and basic reporting. Limited contact management and donor segmentation capabilities compared to full CRM systems.
Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and reporting features compared to dedicated CRM solutions for nonprofits.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic donor communication features. Limited email templates and segmentation. No built-in newsletter creation or advanced mailing tools.
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email marketing tools to communicate with supporters.
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢). Supports credit cards, ACH, and text-to-give. Basic recurring payment options.
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢). Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢). Supports credit cards, ACH, and text-to-give. Basic recurring payment options.

Payment methods
Credit cards, bank transfers, and mobile wallets
Credit cards, bank transfers, and mobile wallets
Credit Card Payments
Yes - accepts all major credit cards
Yes - accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
Yes - supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - bank transfers available
Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Yes - mobile giving app available
No - does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.0/5
3.9/5
Unlimited Support
EasyTithe limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance
iDonate does not offer unlimited support - iDonate does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited to business hours and specific channels
Phone Support / Office Hours
EasyTithe offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier subscribers only
iDonate provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders
Webinars
EasyTithe provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for church administrators
iDonate provides occasional training webinars and product update sessions for users
Help Center
EasyTithe maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and FAQs for church giving solutions
iDonate maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for their platform
Email
EasyTithe offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
iDonate offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan with priority help for higher-tier church subscribers only
Business hours support with limited channels and no unlimited assistance available