EasyTithe and Kindrid help churches collect donations, but both charge fees that reduce what stays with your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event registration, and donor management with zero fees — so your congregation's generosity goes entirely toward your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Kindrid
EasyTithe and Kindrid charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
EasyTithe and Kindrid focus only on donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.
EasyTithe and Kindrid limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed anytime.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. EasyTithe and Kindrid charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, reducing your fundraising impact and available budget for programs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost. EasyTithe and Kindrid limit support hours and response times based on your subscription tier, with priority help reserved for top-tier users only.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform with donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. EasyTithe and Kindrid focus only on donations, requiring separate tools for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission. EasyTithe and Kindrid charge monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, eating into your budget twice.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores at no extra cost. EasyTithe and Kindrid only handle donations, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
