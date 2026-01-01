EasyTithe and RebelGive both serve churches, but they still charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so your church keeps 100% of every gift.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Rebel Give
EasyTithe and RebelGive take 2.9% plus monthly fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
EasyTithe and RebelGive only handle donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
EasyTithe and RebelGive limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, help center access, and training webinars for everyone.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per gift, while RebelGive costs $49/month plus 1.9% per donation.
Zeffy grows with you. While EasyTithe and RebelGive only handle donations, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and memberships - all free as your fundraising needs expand.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. EasyTithe and RebelGive charge 2.9% + fees per donation plus monthly platform costs, eating into your mission funds.
Yes. While EasyTithe and RebelGive only process donations, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to all users at no extra cost. EasyTithe and RebelGive limit support by plan tier and charge more for phone access.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
