Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management Shopping Cart Functionality Inventory Management
Information not available Product Variants (Size, Color) Discount Codes & Promotions
Order Management Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees on every sale
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per sale
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
Via Lightspeed Payments; per transaction in US; varies by country (e.g., UK, Canada, Australia)
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction with Shift4 Payments; higher fees for keyed, international, and cryptocurrency payments
Platform fees
$0
Ecwid does not charge any platform or transaction fees
$0
with Shift4 Payments; higher platform fees with other payment providers
Monthly fees
$105/month
billed annually; higher month-to-month pricing available
$0/month
for US merchants using Shift4 Payments; higher monthly fees for other merchants and plans
Value for money
4.5
4.1

Features
4.5/5 – Solid ecommerce platform, but requires third-party apps for donations and donor management.
Solid ecommerce platform, but requires third-party apps for donations and donor management.
4.1/5 – General store builder with limited nonprofit tools; needs external integrations for fundraising features.
General store builder with limited nonprofit tools; needs external integrations for fundraising features.
Donations
Limited donation support - basic payment processing without nonprofit-specific donation forms or donor management
Shift4Shop isn't built for donations. You'd need third-party apps and workarounds to accept donations, with limited donor management.
Ticketing
Basic event selling - can sell tickets as products but lacks event-specific features like seating charts
Shift4Shop can handle basic ticket sales through product listings, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts or check-in tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising - lacks tools for supporters to create their own fundraising campaigns
Shift4Shop doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate platforms and manual coordination for supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
No auction features - Ecwid focuses on standard ecommerce without specialized fundraising auction tools
Shift4Shop doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.
Raffles
No raffle functionality - standard ecommerce platform without lottery or raffle management features
Shift4Shop lacks raffle functionality. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Full ecommerce platform - product catalogs, inventory management, and payment processing for selling merchandise
Shift4Shop provides full ecommerce capabilities with product management, inventory tracking, and payment processing for merchandise sales.
Memberships
Ecwid doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need third-party apps or manual tracking to manage member renewals and access levels.
Limited membership features - basic recurring billing but lacks nonprofit-specific membership tools and donor engagement features
Donor Management/CRM
Basic customer data only. No donor-specific features like donation history tracking, giving levels, or relationship management tools nonprofits need.
Basic customer management - not designed for donor relationships, lacks fundraising tools and donor engagement features
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with external services like Mailchimp, creating extra steps and costs for donor communication.
Basic email marketing tools included but limited automation and segmentation compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms
Payment Processing
Ecwid charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $15. These costs add up quickly for donation-based revenue.
Ecwid charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $15. These costs add up quickly for donation-based revenue.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processors
Yes - Built-in payment processing accepts all major credit cards with competitive rates
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through payment gateway integrations
Yes - Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet options at checkout
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Ecwid focuses on ecommerce transactions, not ACH bank transfers
Not supported - Shift4Shop focuses on credit card processing through their payment gateway
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Ecwid is an online store platform without mobile point-of-sale features
Not available - Shift4Shop is web-based eCommerce platform without mobile POS capabilities

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.1/5 Unlimited Support
Ecwid limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher plans
Shift4Shop includes support with all plans, though response times and availability may vary by subscription level.
Phone Support / Office Hours
Ecwid offers phone support during business hours for paid plan users
Shift4Shop offers phone support during business hours for technical issues and account management questions.
Webinars Ecwid provides occasional product training webinars and educational sessions
Shift4Shop offers occasional training webinars and product demos to help users learn platform features and best practices.
Help Center Ecwid maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and tutorials
Shift4Shop maintains a knowledge base with articles, tutorials, and guides covering store setup and platform functionality.
Email Ecwid offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Shift4Shop provides email support through their support ticket system for technical assistance and account questions.
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for e-commerce sellers, with response times and access varying by plan level
General e-commerce support with varying response times based on subscription tier