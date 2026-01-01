Ecwid and Squarespace help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Ecwid VS Squarespace
Ecwid and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus card fees on every sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle tickets and merchandise sales go directly to your cause.
Ecwid and Squarespace require third-party apps for donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes all nonprofit fundraising tools in one platform.
Ecwid and Squarespace limit support by plan tier with business-hour phone access only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live help center for all users.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support to all users at no cost. Ecwid and Squarespace limit support based on your subscription tier, with phone support only available for premium plans. Our team understands nonprofit challenges and provides guidance tailored to your fundraising goals, not retail sales strategies.
Ecwid and Squarespace treat nonprofits like retail businesses because they're built for selling products, not raising funds. They charge the same monthly fees and transaction costs regardless of your mission. Zeffy recognizes that every dollar matters for nonprofits, so we built a platform that's completely free for organizations making a difference.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While Ecwid and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus transaction fees on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management without any platform costs eating into your mission funds.
Ecwid and Squarespace charge monthly subscription fees plus 2.9% transaction fees on every sale or donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. This means 100% of your donations reach your cause instead of paying for retail-focused features you don't need.
These platforms lack essential nonprofit tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, auction management, and raffle functionality. They require expensive third-party integrations for basic donation features. Zeffy includes all nonprofit fundraising tools in one platform, from donation forms to event management, designed specifically for organizations like yours.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
