Event Management Features
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations - EventCreate: No; Competitor: Yes
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In - EventCreate: No; Competitor: Yes Attendee Management Seating & Table Management - EventCreate: No; Competitor: Yes Event Website Builder Calendar Integration - EventCreate: Yes; Competitor: No Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) - EventCreate: No; Competitor: Yes Virtual Event Support - EventCreate: No; Competitor: No

Pricing
EventCreate: Monthly fees plus card fees per ticket
Givergy: 5% platform cut plus card fees

Processing fees
EventCreate: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (credit card processing)
Givergy: N/A - Not explicitly disclosed separately - included in platform fee structure

Platform fees
EventCreate: 1 USD + 1% per ticket sold
Givergy: FREE - With donor tip: FREE; Without donor tip: 4% fee

Monthly fees
EventCreate: $0 - Starting at $0/month for Starter plan
Givergy: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Value for money
EventCreate: 4.8
Givergy: N/A

Features
EventCreate: 4.8/5 - Strong ticketing, but needs add-ons for auctions, donations, and donor management
Givergy: N/A - Good auction and peer-to-peer tools, but requires separate software for memberships and online sales

Donations
EventCreate: Basic donation collection through event registration, but lacks dedicated donation pages and recurring giving options nonprofits need
Givergy: Givergy provides donation collection through event pages and mobile apps, but focuses primarily on event-based giving rather than ongoing campaigns.

Ticketing
EventCreate: Strong event ticketing with customizable registration forms, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue
Givergy: Givergy provides event ticketing with registration management, but charges processing fees on ticket sales unlike Zeffy's 100% free model.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
EventCreate: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - attendees can't easily create their own fundraising pages to promote your events
Givergy: Givergy offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools integrated with their event platform, allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages.

Auctions
EventCreate: EventCreate doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need separate tools to run silent or live auctions for your fundraising events
Givergy: Givergy offers comprehensive auction management with mobile bidding, live auctioneer tools, and automated bid notifications for fundraising events.

Raffles
EventCreate: No dedicated raffle management system - you'll need to handle raffle ticket sales and drawings through other platforms
Givergy: Givergy supports raffle management within their event platform, including digital ticket sales and automated winner selection.

Online store
EventCreate: No built-in online store features - you can't sell merchandise, branded items, or additional products alongside your events
Givergy: Givergy doesn't include online store functionality. You'd need additional e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
EventCreate: EventCreate focuses on event registration and ticketing rather than ongoing membership management for nonprofits.
Givergy: Givergy focuses on event fundraising rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring membership features.

Donor Management/CRM
EventCreate: Basic attendee data collection for events, but lacks dedicated donor relationship management tools for nonprofits.
Givergy: Event-focused donor tracking. Captures bidder information but lacks comprehensive donor relationship tools.

Emails & Newsletter
EventCreate: Limited email capabilities focused on event communications rather than comprehensive donor engagement and newsletters.
Givergy: Basic email capabilities for event communications. Not designed for ongoing donor newsletters or campaigns.

Payment Processing
EventCreate: Processes payments for event tickets and registrations, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue.
Givergy: Processes payments for event tickets and registrations, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue.

Payment methods
EventCreate: Credit cards only, no bank transfers or tap payments
Givergy: Limited to cards and mobile wallets, no ACH or tap

Credit Card Payments
EventCreate: Supported - Integrated card processing system for ticket sales and donations with zero additional fees
Givergy: Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and event donations with transaction fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay
EventCreate: Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not mentioned in available information
Givergy: Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments for auction bidding and donations at events

ACH / Bank Transfers
EventCreate: Not supported - EventCreate focuses on credit card processing for event tickets and donations
Givergy: Not supported - Givergy focuses on auction bidding and event engagement, not direct bank transfers

Tap to Pay App
EventCreate: Not supported - EventCreate is web-based event management, not a mobile payment app
Givergy: Not supported - Givergy specializes in online auction platforms, not in-person tap payments

Customer Support
EventCreate: 4.8/5
Givergy: N/A

Unlimited Support
EventCreate: EventCreate offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers Givergy: Givergy offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers

Phone Support / Office Hours
EventCreate: EventCreate provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders Givergy: Givergy provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders

Webinars
EventCreate: EventCreate offers occasional training sessions and product demos for event organizers Givergy: Givergy offers occasional training sessions and product demos for event organizers

Help Center
EventCreate: EventCreate maintains a help center with articles and guides for common event setup questions
Givergy: Givergy maintains a help center with articles and guides for event management

Email
EventCreate: EventCreate provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Givergy: Givergy provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
EventCreate: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Access depends on plan level with premium help for higher tiers.
Givergy: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Access depends on plan level with premium help for higher tiers.