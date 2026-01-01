Event Create VS Mixily

EventCreate and Mixily help you create event websites and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to host successful events — ticketing, registration, donor management, and payment processing — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Event Create VS Mixily: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Why Zeffy over Mixily?

Why Zeffy over EventCreate and Mixily?

Why choose Zeffy over EventCreate and Mixily if you're a nonprofit

💰

Keep 100% of your event proceeds

EventCreate and Mixily charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.

🧰

Get all the fundraising tools you need in one place

EventCreate and Mixily focus on basic event management without fundraising tools. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer campaigns alongside ticketing.

📞

Access real support when you need it most

EventCreate and Mixily limit support by plan tier and business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support via phone, chat, and email whenever you need help.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Mixily

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over EventCreate for nonprofit events?

EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction fees. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, helping you raise even more.

How does Zeffy compare to Mixily for fundraising events?

Mixily charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, reducing your fundraising revenue. Zeffy charges zero fees on all tickets and donations. You also get built-in donation forms, raffles, and auctions - features Mixily doesn't offer.

Can Zeffy handle more than just event ticketing?

Yes! Unlike EventCreate and Mixily that focus only on event management, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools: donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, online stores, and donor CRM - all with zero fees.

How does Zeffy's support compare to EventCreate and Mixily?

EventCreate and Mixily limit support based on your plan and only offer help during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users - no matter your organization size. Get help when you need it, not when it's convenient for us.

Why pay monthly fees when you can get everything free with Zeffy?

EventCreate and Mixily charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that drain your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, and donor management - all completely free. Keep 100% of what you raise.

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

