EventCreate and Mixily help you create event websites and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to host successful events — ticketing, registration, donor management, and payment processing — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Create VS Mixily
💰
EventCreate and Mixily charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
EventCreate and Mixily focus on basic event management without fundraising tools. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer campaigns alongside ticketing.
📞
EventCreate and Mixily limit support by plan tier and business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support via phone, chat, and email whenever you need help.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction fees. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, helping you raise even more.
Mixily charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, reducing your fundraising revenue. Zeffy charges zero fees on all tickets and donations. You also get built-in donation forms, raffles, and auctions - features Mixily doesn't offer.
Yes! Unlike EventCreate and Mixily that focus only on event management, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools: donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, online stores, and donor CRM - all with zero fees.
EventCreate and Mixily limit support based on your plan and only offer help during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users - no matter your organization size. Get help when you need it, not when it's convenient for us.
EventCreate and Mixily charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that drain your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, and donor management - all completely free. Keep 100% of what you raise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
