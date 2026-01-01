EventCreate and Zoho Backstage help you build event websites and manage registrations, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Event Create VS Zoho Backstage
EventCreate and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus card fees per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising event actually raises money for your mission.
EventCreate and Zoho Backstage focus on corporate events, leaving you to patch together separate tools for auctions, raffles, and donations. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need.
EventCreate and Zoho Backstage offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of your event size or budget.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy offers completely free event ticketing with zero platform fees, so 100% of your ticket sales go directly to your cause.
Zoho Backstage lacks donation tools and charges monthly fees plus card fees. Zeffy provides built-in donation collection, auction management, and raffle tools with no platform fees whatsoever.
Yes. While EventCreate and Zoho focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, online stores, and membership management - all fee-free.
EventCreate and Zoho Backstage charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction fees on every ticket. Zeffy gives you professional event management with zero platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of ticket sales.
Yes. Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation collection, auctions, and raffles in one platform. EventCreate and Zoho lack these fundraising tools, forcing you to juggle multiple expensive systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
