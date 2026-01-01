Eventeny and Hopin help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and ticket sales, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
🧰
Eventeny and Hopin lack auction tools, donor management, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one place.
🤝
Skip the monthly subscriptions and add-on fees. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools with donor stewardship features at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering 100% free fundraising tools including events, donations, and memberships. Unlike Evently and Hopin that charge monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause.
While Evently charges 3-5% per ticket plus monthly fees and Hopin adds monthly costs with add-ons, Zeffy is completely free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions, but your organization pays nothing.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic event management. You get auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, and online stores - all free. Event platforms like Evently and Hopin lack these nonprofit-specific features.
Zeffy offers complete event management without monthly fees or per-ticket charges. While Evently and Hopin focus only on events, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform - all free for nonprofits.
Unlike event platforms that charge monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees. You get event ticketing, fundraising tools, and donor management without losing money to platform charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript