Eventeny and SplashThat help you manage events, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Evently VS Splash That
Eventeny and SplashThat take 3-5% of every ticket sold plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Eventeny and SplashThat focus only on event management, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms for donations, raffles, and auctions. Zeffy combines event ticketing with complete fundraising tools, so you can manage everything from one dashboard.
Eventeny and SplashThat limit support based on your plan tier and charge extra for phone help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit through live chat, phone calls, and personalized onboarding at no additional cost.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket and SplashThat costs $21.5k annually plus processing fees. You keep every dollar raised for your cause.
Yes. While Evently and SplashThat focus only on event management, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all in one platform.
Zeffy includes built-in donor CRM, automated tax receipts, and relationship tracking designed for nonprofits. Evently and SplashThat offer basic contact lists for event attendees but lack the donor management tools nonprofits need.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, while SplashThat costs $21.5k annually plus processing fees. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.
Zeffy grows with you beyond events. While Evently and SplashThat only handle event management, Zeffy offers donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, memberships, and online stores - all free forever.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
