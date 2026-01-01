EventGives and Limelight Events help you plan events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donor management, and donation tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Gives VS Limelight Events
EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees, while Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon keeps 100% of proceeds for your mission.
EventGives and Limelight Events lack auction tools, raffle management, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes all fundraising methods in one platform without extra costs.
EventGives and Limelight Events focus on single events without ongoing donor stewardship. Zeffy connects event attendees to year-round giving and relationship building.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket, which cuts into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to cover payment processing, so 100% of ticket sales go to your cause.
Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees and focuses on corporate events, not nonprofit fundraising. Zeffy offers free event ticketing built specifically for nonprofits, with donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and auction tools all included at no cost.
Yes! Unlike EventGives or Limelight Events, Zeffy is a complete fundraising platform. You get free event ticketing plus donation pages, membership management, online stores, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM - all designed specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees.
Most event platforms like EventGives take 4.5% plus card fees from every ticket sale. Zeffy believes nonprofits shouldn't pay platform fees to raise money for their mission. We're completely free because donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
Unlike EventGives and Limelight Events that limit support by plan tier, Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. You get live chat, phone support, and our help center - because great support shouldn't cost extra when you're changing the world.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
