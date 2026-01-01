EventGives and SplashThat help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Event Gives VS Splash That
Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event raises more money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Zeffy handles ticketing, donations, auctions, and raffles in one place, while other platforms force you to juggle separate tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support and training calls, while other platforms limit help based on your plan or business hours.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, and donor management that EventGives doesn't offer.
SplashThat costs over $21,000 annually plus processing fees and focuses only on event marketing, not fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything free: event ticketing, donation processing, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You save thousands while getting actual fundraising tools.
Yes. While EventGives and SplashThat focus narrowly on events, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit operations: event ticketing, online donations, membership management, email campaigns, and donor CRM. You get one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools that don't talk to each other.
Most event platforms charge fees and focus only on ticketing. Zeffy is 100% free and built specifically for nonprofits, combining event management with complete fundraising tools like auctions, donations, and donor CRM in one platform.
EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees from every ticket, while SplashThat costs over $21,000 annually. A nonprofit raising $50,000 through events would save $2,250+ with EventGives and over $23,000 with SplashThat by using Zeffy instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
