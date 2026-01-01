Eventify VS Hopin

Eventify and Hopin help you run professional events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket, while Hopin adds monthly fees and processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
Eventify and Hopin focus on event logistics but lack auction tools, raffle management, and donor tracking. Zeffy combines events with complete fundraising capabilities.
Eventify and Hopin require separate tools for donations, auctions, and donor management. Zeffy handles ticketing, fundraising, and follow-up in one platform.
Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket, eating into your budget. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or per-ticket charges. Plus, you get built-in donation tools, auction features, and donor management that Eventify lacks.
Hopin charges monthly fees plus add-on costs and lacks fundraising tools like auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Zeffy offers all these features at zero cost, keeping 100% of your donations and ticket sales.
Yes. While Eventify and Hopin focus only on event management, Zeffy combines ticketing with donation forms, membership management, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. One platform handles all your fundraising needs without fees.
Event platforms charge monthly fees and per-ticket costs that drain your budget. Zeffy is completely free with built-in fundraising tools like auctions, donations, and donor management that event platforms lack.
Yes. While event platforms only handle ticketing, Zeffy combines events with donation forms, membership management, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. One free platform replaces multiple paid tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
