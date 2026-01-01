SplashThat

Event Management Features

Event Registration
✓
✓

Online Ticket Sales
✓
✓

In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
✓
✗ Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
✓
✓

Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
✓
✓ Attendee Management
✓
✓

Seating & Table Management
✓
✗ Event Website Builder
✓
✓

Calendar Integration
✓
✓ Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
✓
✓

Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
✗
✗ Virtual Event Support
✓
✓ class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Virtual Event Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing

$99/month plus $1 per ticket sold
$21.5k/year + card fees + platform cut

Processing fees
30¢ + 1.4%
per ticket for European cards; 30¢ + 2.9% per ticket for non-EU cards (Stripe payment gateway fees)
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Platform fees
$1
$1 per paid ticket (discounted from $2); $0 for free tickets; volume discounts available
$36,500/year
Enterprise base license starts at $36,500/year. Builder ~$3,149/year, Crew ~$1,574/year, Host ~$5,699/year. Example: Pro plan with licenses listing at $40,495/year (negotiates to $22,596–$29,764).

Monthly fees
$99/month
Starting at $99/month for RM plan
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Value for money
4.7/5
4.5/5

Features
0.0/5
Limited features, steep learning curve, requires external tools for most nonprofit needs
4.5/5
User-friendly event platform, but high fees and missing fundraising tools nonprofits need

Donations
No donation processing capabilities
SplashThat focuses on event management, not donation processing. You'd need to integrate third-party donation tools for fundraising.

Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration management
SplashThat offers basic event ticketing with registration forms, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools
SplashThat lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.

Auctions
No auction features available
SplashThat doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding events.

Raffles
No raffle management features
SplashThat doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales and winner selection for raffles.

Online store
No built-in online store functionality
SplashThat doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to use external platforms to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
Eventify offers basic attendee registration and ticketing but lacks ongoing membership management features for nonprofits
SplashThat doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM
No built-in donor management or CRM features - you'll need separate tools to track supporter relationships and giving history
Limited contact management focused on event attendees. No donor tracking, giving history, or relationship management tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused on event announcements rather than ongoing donor communication and engagement
Basic email tools for event invites only. No ongoing donor communication features or newsletter capabilities for your organization.

Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party integrations with transaction fees that add up quickly for nonprofit events
Processes payments through third-party integrations with transaction fees that add up quickly for nonprofit events

Payment methods
Basic payment processing through third-party integrations
Limited payment collection through third-party tools

Credit Card Payments
Limited - Basic payment processing through third-party integrations for ticket sales
Limited - Basic payment collection through third-party integrations only

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support depends on integrated payment processor
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Eventify focuses on event management, not payment processing
Not supported - SplashThat focuses on event promotion and registration, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile payment app for in-person transactions
Not supported - No mobile payment app or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
0.0
4.5/5

Unlimited Support
Eventify offers tiered support based on plan level
SplashThat limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher plans Phone Support / Office Hours
Eventify provides phone support during standard business hours
SplashThat offers phone support during standard business hours for enterprise clients

Webinars
Eventify offers occasional training sessions and product demos for users
SplashThat offers occasional training sessions and product demos for event organizers Help Center
Eventify maintains a help center with articles and guides
SplashThat maintains a help center with articles and guides for event management

Email
Eventify provides live chat support during business hours
SplashThat provides live chat support during business hours for paying customers src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Eventify maintains a help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SplashThat maintains a help center with articles and guides for event management</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers with tiered access based on plan level
Support designed for event professionals with premium help gated by pricing tier src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support built for event organizers with tiered access based on plan level</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support designed for event professionals with premium help gated by pricing tier</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>