Eventleaf VS Mixily

Event Management Features
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales Online Ticket Sales
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Attendee Management
Seating & Table Management Seating & Table Management
Event Website Builder Event Website Builder
Calendar Integration
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Virtual Event Support class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$1–$2 per ticket plus card fees
Monthly fee + card fees per ticket
Processing fees
1%
for Third Party Processor (use your own payment processor, any currency); 4% for Eventleaf Processor (no account required, USD only). For $500K+/year, contact for custom rates.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (credit card processing via Stripe)
Platform fees
$0
Starter Plan: Free (up to 100 attendees/year)
1% + $0.30
per paid ticket sold (waived with Power Host subscription)
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fee
$0
for basic free events
Value for money
4.7/5
N/A

Features
4.7/5
Strong ticketing and registration, but requires separate tools for fundraising and donor management.
N/A
Event-focused platform with basic ticketing; you'll need multiple integrations for donations, auctions, and fundraising.
Donations
Limited donation features - Basic payment collection during registration, but lacks dedicated fundraising tools
Mixily focuses on event management rather than donation processing. You'd need to integrate third-party donation tools for fundraising. Ticketing
Strong ticketing system - Robust event registration with multiple ticket types, early bird pricing, and seating charts
Mixily offers event ticketing with registration forms, payment processing, and attendee management for various event types.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Not available - No peer-to-peer fundraising or campaign sharing capabilities built into the platform
Mixily lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf. Auctions
Not available - Eventleaf focuses on event registration and ticketing without auction functionality
Mixily doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and follow-up. Raffles
Not available - Eventleaf doesn't offer raffle or lottery management features for fundraising events
Mixily doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, drawings, and winner notifications. Online store
Basic merchandise sales - Simple add-on items during event registration, not a full store experience
Mixily doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to use external platforms to sell merchandise or products online. Memberships
Eventleaf focuses on event registration rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues or member communication outside of events. Memberships
Eventleaf focuses on event registration rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues or member communication outside of events.
Mixily focuses on event management rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.
Donor Management/CRM
Minimal donor tracking focused on event participants. Lacks comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, and relationship management tools. Donor Management/CRM
Minimal donor tracking focused on event participants. Lacks comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, and relationship management tools.
Limited donor tracking focused on event attendees. Lacks robust relationship management tools for ongoing stewardship.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities for event attendees. Limited newsletter features and no advanced segmentation for broader donor communication. Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities for event attendees. Limited newsletter features and no advanced segmentation for broader donor communication.
Basic email capabilities for event communications. Not designed for comprehensive donor newsletters or campaigns.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No fee-free payment options for nonprofits. Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No fee-free payment options for nonprofits.
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No fee-free payment options for nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards only through third-party processors
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH
Credit Card Payments
Basic support - Accepts credit cards through third-party processors for event registrations
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processing for event registrations
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - No mention of mobile wallet payment options
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing without digital wallet integration
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Eventleaf focuses on event registration, not payment processing
Not supported - Mixily focuses on event management features rather than comprehensive payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Event management platform without in-person payment capabilities
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for in-person event transactions

Customer Support
4.7/5
N/A
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
Eventleaf offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Mixily offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours
Eventleaf provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plans Phone Support / Office Hours
Eventleaf provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
Mixily provides phone support during standard business hours for premium users
Webinars
Eventleaf offers occasional training sessions and product demos for users Webinars
Eventleaf offers occasional training sessions and product demos for users
Mixily offers occasional training sessions and product updates through webinars
Help Center
Eventleaf maintains a knowledge base with articles and FAQs
Mixily maintains a help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources Help Center
Eventleaf maintains a knowledge base with articles and FAQs
Mixily maintains a help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources
Email
Eventleaf provides live chat support during business hours
Mixily provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Email
Eventleaf provides live chat support during business hours
Mixily provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Response times and phone access depend on plan level. Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Response times and phone access depend on plan level.
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Response times and phone access depend on plan level.