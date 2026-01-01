Eventleaf and Mixily help you manage events, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala, auction, or community event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Eventleaf and Mixily charge $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.

Eventleaf and Mixily handle ticketing but lack auction, raffle, and donation tools. Zeffy combines all your fundraising needs in one platform.

Eventleaf and Mixily focus on event logistics, not donor relationships. Zeffy includes donor management and follow-up tools to build lasting connections.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering 100% free fundraising tools including events, donations, and memberships. Unlike Eventleaf ($1-$2 per ticket) or Mixily (monthly fees plus card fees), Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Yes. While Eventleaf and Mixily focus mainly on event registration, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite. You get event ticketing, online donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management all in one platform without paying platform fees.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card processing fees, while Mixily charges monthly fees plus card fees per ticket. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what you raise, helping your cause go further.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and a comprehensive help center at no cost. While Eventleaf and Mixily offer similar support features, they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. With Zeffy, you get quality support without platform fees eating into your mission funds.
Event platforms like Eventleaf and Mixily only handle ticketing and registration. Zeffy gives you everything: events, donations, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one free platform. You avoid juggling multiple tools and paying multiple fees while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
