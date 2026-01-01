Eventleaf and PatronManager help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event registration, ticketing, and donation tools — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala, auction, or fundraiser stays with your mission.
Eventleaf VS Patron Manager
Eventleaf and PatronManager take $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or concert actually raises money for your mission.
While Eventleaf lacks auction and raffle tools and PatronManager requires separate software for key fundraising activities, Zeffy includes everything from ticketing to auctions to donor management.
Skip the complex setup and technical expertise that PatronManager demands. Zeffy gets your fundraising events live quickly with simple, nonprofit-friendly tools.
Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees. Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus processing fees, while PatronManager charges $1 + 2% per ticket plus card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of your event revenue stays with your nonprofit.
Yes. Event platforms like Eventleaf and PatronManager focus mainly on ticketing. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and memberships - all free in one platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees. Unlike Eventleaf ($1-$2 per ticket) or PatronManager ($1 + 2% per ticket), every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides free event ticketing with no per-ticket fees, while platforms like Eventleaf and PatronManager charge $1-$2 per ticket plus processing fees. You get the same professional features without eating into your event revenue.
Yes. Unlike event-focused platforms, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and memberships - all free. You won't need multiple expensive platforms to run your nonprofit.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
