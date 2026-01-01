Eventleaf and RSVPify help you manage event registration and ticketing, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event management plus donation forms, donor tracking, and follow-up tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf VS RSVPify
💰
Eventleaf and RSVPify charge $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising dinner actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Eventleaf and RSVPify only handle event registration. Zeffy includes ticketing plus donations, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one platform.
☎️
Eventleaf and RSVPify offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help via chat, email, and phone whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no per-ticket charges, no transaction fees. While Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees and RSVPify adds monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket, Zeffy keeps every dollar you raise in your mission.
Yes! Unlike Eventleaf and RSVPify that focus only on events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and an online store - all in one platform at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost, while Eventleaf and RSVPify limit support based on your plan level. You get live chat, phone support, training webinars, and a comprehensive help center without paying premium fees.
The savings add up fast. If you sell 500 tickets at $50 each, Eventleaf costs $500-1,000 plus card fees, while RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $450 in ticket fees. With Zeffy, you keep that entire amount for your mission.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles ticketing, table sales, sponsorship packages, silent auctions, and donation collection all in one platform. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover payment processing costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript