Eventleaf VS Whova

Eventleaf and Whova help you manage event registration and ticketing, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you event management plus donation forms, donor tracking, and email follow-ups — all with zero fees so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees, while Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising event actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Eventleaf and Whova focus on corporate event logistics without auction, raffle, or donation tools. Zeffy includes everything you need for nonprofit fundraising in one place.
📞
Eventleaf and Whova limit support by plan tier and business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support whenever you need help with your fundraising.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees and Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Event platforms focus mainly on registration and networking. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including events, donations, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Everything you need to raise funds, not just manage events.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering 100% free fundraising tools including event ticketing, donations, and auctions. Unlike Eventleaf ($1-$2 per ticket) or Whova (3% + $0.99 per ticket), Zeffy charges zero platform fees, keeping every dollar for your cause.
Yes. While Eventleaf and Whova focus mainly on event management, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, membership management, donor CRM, and auction tools. All integrated and fee-free for nonprofits.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through live chat, phone, and email with no restrictions based on plan tiers. Unlike Eventleaf and Whova's limited business-hours support, our team understands nonprofit needs and provides dedicated help whenever you need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript