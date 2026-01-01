Eventleaf VS Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

Event Management Features
Event Registration
✅
✅
Online Ticket Sales
✅
✅ ✅
✅ In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
✅
Information not available
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) ✅
✅
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
✅ ✅
Attendee Management
✅
✅
Seating & Table Management ✅
✅
Event Website Builder
✅ ✅
Calendar Integration
✅
✅
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
✅
✅
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Information not available Information not available
Virtual Event Support
✅ ✅

Pricing
$1–$2 per ticket plus card fees
Monthly fee + card fees per ticket
Processing fees
1%
for Third Party Processor (use your own payment processor, any currency); 4% for Eventleaf Processor (no account required, USD only). For $500K+/year, contact for custom rates.
N/A
No processing fees charged by Zoho Backstage; payment gateway fees may apply from third-party providers
Platform fees
$1
Starter Plan: Free (up to 100 attendees/year); Basic Plan: $1/attendee (500+ attendees included, starts at $500/year); Professional Plan: $2/attendee (1000+ attendees included, starts at $2000/year); Ultimate Plan: Call for price (custom attendees)
0%
0% commission on ticket sales (paid plans only)
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fee
$0/month
Starting at $0/month for Free plan
Value for money
4.7/5
4.1/5

Features
4.7/5
Strong ticketing, but limited fundraising tools. Requires integration for donations and raffles.
4.0/5
Solid event ticketing with setup complexity. Missing built-in fundraising and donor tracking features.
Donations
Limited donation features - basic payment collection without dedicated nonprofit fundraising tools
No built-in donation tools. You'd need to integrate third-party payment processors and donation forms to collect contributions at events.
Ticketing
Strong event ticketing with registration management - built for conferences and corporate events
Strong event ticketing with multiple ticket types, early bird pricing, and group discounts. Handles complex event registration well.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising - lacks tools for supporters to create their own campaigns
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Attendees can't create personal fundraising pages or recruit others to support your cause.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - Eventleaf focuses on event management without fundraising auction tools
Zoho Backstage doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding events.
Raffles
No raffle functionality - missing tools to run fundraising raffles or drawings
No raffle management features. You'd need external tools to run raffles and manually track ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Basic merchandise sales through event registration - not designed for ongoing nonprofit retail
Limited merchandise sales through event registration. No dedicated online store features for ongoing product sales between events.
Memberships
Eventleaf focuses on event registration and ticketing rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member renewals, benefits, or long-term engagement beyond single events.
Zoho Backstage focuses on event registration rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues or member communication outside of events.
Donor Management/CRM
Minimal donor relationship management features. Primarily designed for event attendees rather than building lasting donor relationships, tracking giving history, or managing ongoing supporter engagement.
Integrates with Zoho CRM but requires separate subscription. Event attendee data doesn't automatically become donor records without manual setup and additional costs.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities for event communications and confirmations. Limited newsletter features and audience segmentation tools compared to dedicated email marketing platforms nonprofits typically need.
Basic email capabilities for event announcements and follow-ups. Limited newsletter design options and audience segmentation compared to dedicated email platforms.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No fee-free payment options available, which means additional costs for every donation or registration your nonprofit receives.
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No fee-free payment options available, which means additional costs for every donation or registration your nonprofit receives.

Payment methods
Basic credit card payments only, no digital wallets
Limited payment options through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Basic support - Accepts credit card payments through integrated payment processors for event registrations
Limited support - Basic payment integration available through third-party processors with additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned in their event payment features
Not supported - Digital wallet payments not available in Zoho Backstage
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Eventleaf focuses on event registration and management, not payment processing
Not supported - Zoho Backstage focuses on event management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality for in-person events
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person event transactions

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.0/5 Unlimited Support
Eventleaf offers email support with response times varying by plan
Zoho Backstage offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans
Phone Support / Office Hours Eventleaf provides phone support during standard business hours
Zoho Backstage provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
Webinars Eventleaf offers occasional training sessions and product demos for users
Zoho Backstage offers training webinars and educational sessions for event organizers
Help Center
Eventleaf maintains a knowledge base with articles and FAQs
Zoho Backstage maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email
Eventleaf provides live chat support during business hours Zoho Backstage provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Response times vary by plan with phone help during business hours.
Support access depends on plan level. Built for commercial events, not mission-driven teams or donor stewardship.