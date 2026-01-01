Evently VS Mixily

Evently and Mixily help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your fundraising events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Evently and Mixily charge monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event raises money for your mission.
🧰
Evently and Mixily focus on event management but lack auctions, raffles, and donor tools. Zeffy combines events with full fundraising capabilities.
☎️
Evently and Mixily offer limited business-hour support. Zeffy provides unlimited help via chat, email, and phone whenever you need guidance.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy is completely free - you keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation, with supporters having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Unlike Evently and Mixily that only handle events, Zeffy grows with you. Start with event ticketing, then add donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, memberships, and an online store - all on one platform at zero cost.
Unlike event platforms that charge monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While Evently and Mixily focus only on event management, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and an online store - all in one place.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, phone calls, and our help center at no extra cost. Other platforms limit support based on your plan tier or charge extra for premium assistance.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
