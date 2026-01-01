EveryAction and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS Little Green Light
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and events so you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission
Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools so you can run fundraising events without juggling multiple platforms
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup so you can start fundraising today without technical expertise
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While EveryAction charges $109/month plus card fees, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar raised. Our platform is built specifically for small nonprofits who need simple, effective donor tracking without the complexity or cost.
Unlike Little Green Light's $45/month plus processing fees, Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost. You get the same essential features - donor profiles, giving history, and automated receipts - without paying monthly subscriptions or transaction fees that eat into your fundraising.
Yes, Zeffy combines payment processing and donor management in one free platform. While competitors like EveryAction and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy handles donations, tracks donor data, and sends receipts automatically - all at no cost to your organization.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus transaction fees, making it expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy gives you complete donor management for free - track giving history, send automated receipts, and manage relationships without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing fees for basic donor tracking. Zeffy provides the same donor management features at zero cost, plus you can accept donations directly through the same platform without paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
