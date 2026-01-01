Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available
Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available
Pre-filled donation forms Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
$109/month
plus card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
2.15% + $0.30
USA: per donation for credit/debit cards; 0% + $0.30 per ACH bank transfer. Canada: 2.2% + $0.30 for registered charities (domestic Visa/MC). Australia: 1.4% + $0.30 AUD (domestic Visa/MC), 1.75% + $0.30 AUD (AMEX domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 AUD (international), 0% + $0.50 AUD (BECS Direct Debit). New Zealand: 2.5% + $0.30 NZD (domestic Visa/MC), 2.7% + $0.30 NZD (AMEX), 2.9% + $0.30 NZD (international)
Platform fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$0
No fee
Monthly fees
$109/month
Starts at, varies based on database size and solutions selected
$0
Free tier for 10 donations/mo; pricing varies by plan
Value for money
4.2
4.5

Features
4.2/5
Powerful but complex. Powerful but complex. Needs training and IT support to set up donor tracking and fundraising tools.
4.5/5
Built for churches. Built for churches. Limited nonprofit features; requires add-ons for donations, ticketing, and memberships.
Donations
EveryAction offers donation processing with transaction fees, CRM integration, and donor management tools designed for larger nonprofits with complex needs.
Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic forms, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.
Ticketing
EveryAction provides event management and ticketing through their platform, but focuses more on donor tracking than streamlined ticket sales.
Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
EveryAction includes peer-to-peer fundraising tools with supporter engagement features, though setup can be complex for smaller teams.
Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional software for supporter-led fundraising.
Auctions
EveryAction doesn't provide auction functionality - you'd need separate auction software and manual data integration.
Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and donors.
Raffles
EveryAction doesn't offer dedicated raffle functionality - you'd need to use workarounds through their general fundraising tools.
Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
EveryAction lacks built-in online store capabilities - merchandise sales would require third-party integrations or separate platforms.
Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce functionality. Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
EveryAction offers membership tracking through their CRM system, but requires technical setup and ongoing management fees that can strain small nonprofit budgets.
Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking compared to dedicated nonprofit tools.
Donor Management/CRM
Robust donor database with detailed tracking and reporting, but the system complexity often overwhelms small nonprofit teams without dedicated IT support.
Strong people management system but built specifically for church congregations. Strong people management system but built specifically for church congregations. May not fit traditional nonprofit donor relationship needs.
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation, but the learning curve is steep and requires dedicated staff time to master the complex interface.
Basic communication tools included but not as robust as dedicated email marketing platforms. Basic communication tools included but not as robust as dedicated email marketing platforms. Primarily church-focused messaging features.
Payment Processing
Processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional monthly software costs that add up quickly for smaller organizations.
Processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional monthly software costs that add up quickly for smaller organizations.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center is built for church operations, not donation processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center is a church management platform, not a payment solution

Customer Support
4.2/5
4.5/5 Unlimited Support
EveryAction offers tiered support based on plan level
Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours
EveryAction provides phone support during standard business hours EveryAction provides phone support during standard business hours
Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars
EveryAction offers training webinars and educational sessions EveryAction offers training webinars and educational sessions
Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
EveryAction has a EveryAction has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
EveryAction provides live chat support during business hours
Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Nonprofit-focused support with phone, chat, and webinars — access level varies by plan tier
Church-focused support with phone, chat, and training — limited access based on plan level Church-focused support with phone, chat, and training — limited access based on plan level