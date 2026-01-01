EveryAction and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS Pro Don
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and fundraising, so you keep 100% of what supporters give to your mission.
🎟️
Zeffy includes built-in auction, raffle, ticketing, and store tools in one platform, eliminating the need for multiple subscriptions.
☎️
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone whenever you need help, not just during business hours.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike EveryAction's $109/month plus processing fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting complete CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights.
Zeffy provides all-in-one fundraising tools at zero cost, while ProDon charges monthly fees plus processing costs. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor tracking without the budget strain of stacked fees.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one simple platform. No technical setup, training costs, or consultant fees needed like with traditional donor management systems.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While EveryAction and ProDon charge monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy gives you CRM, donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns without budget strain.
Zeffy charges no monthly fees or transaction costs - you keep 100% of donations. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to software fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript