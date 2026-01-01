Fundly VS HandUp

Fundly and HandUp help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly and HandUp charge 2.9-8% fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle tickets and campaign donations stay with your mission.
Fundly and HandUp only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Fundly and HandUp offer limited email support. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to help you succeed with every campaign.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and HandUp charges 8% per gift. You keep every dollar donated, plus get built-in tools like donor management, email marketing, and event ticketing that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Yes. Unlike Fundly and HandUp which focus only on crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit. Run events with ticketing, manage memberships, send newsletters, track donors, and even host auctions and raffles - all in one platform at zero cost.
Zeffy includes robust donor management and CRM features at no cost, while Fundly offers only basic donor profiles and HandUp has limited tracking. You can build lasting relationships with supporters through detailed donor histories and automated communications.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees. Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while HandUp charges 8% per gift to donors. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar raised and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Unlike Fundly and HandUp which only handle crowdfunding, Zeffy grows with your organization. Add event ticketing, membership management, email newsletters, and donor CRM as your needs expand - all at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
