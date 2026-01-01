Fundly and Schoolfundr help you raise money online, but they take fees from every donation that could go to your students instead. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays in your classroom.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly VS Schoolfundr
Fundly and Schoolfundr take 4.9% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Fundly and Schoolfundr only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, events, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Fundly and Schoolfundr limit phone support to premium plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Fundly charges 4.9% plus payment processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, you only pay standard card processing fees and keep 100% of donations. On $10,000 raised, that's $490 more for your cause.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that only do campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including donor management, event ticketing, membership tracking, online stores, and email marketing all in one platform.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic donor tracking at best. Zeffy gives you real donor management with contact histories, giving patterns, and automated thank-you emails to build lasting relationships.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. Zeffy grows with you, offering events, memberships, stores, and donor management all without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
