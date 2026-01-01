Fundly and Spacehive help you crowdfund community projects, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly VS Spacehive
Fundly takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction while Spacehive charges 7.5% of your total goal. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Fundly and Spacehive limit you to basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management all in one place.
Fundly offers limited email support and Spacehive provides basic help center access. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone and email support at no extra cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge fees and lack nonprofit-specific features. You keep every dollar donated instead of losing 2.9-7.5% to platform fees.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Spacehive takes 7.5% of your project target plus card fees.
Zeffy provides donor management, event ticketing, online stores, membership management, and email marketing all in one platform. Crowdfunding platforms focus only on campaigns and lack these essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support at no cost. Fundly limits support based on your plan level, while Spacehive offers only basic email help without phone access.
Yes, Zeffy includes full donor management and membership tools in one platform. Crowdfunding platforms like Fundly and Spacehive only track basic campaign data without ongoing donor relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
