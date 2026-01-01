Fundly VS Spacehive

Spacehive

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder - Supported / Not supported
Social Sharing & Link Generator - Supported / Supported Fundraising Goal Tracker - Supported / Supported Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) - Supported / Supported Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available / Information not available Upload Videos & Photos - Supported / Not supported Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall - Supported / Supported Custom Donor Communications - Supported / Not supported Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms - Not supported / Not supported
Donation Dedication Options - Supported / Not supported

Pricing
0% - Card fees + platform fee
7.5% - platform cut plus card fees

Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Stripe credit card processing)
2.9% Card payments (charged by Stripe)

Platform fees
0% - No platform fees
0% - 7.5% (+VAT) of project target

Monthly fees
$0 - No monthly fees
N/A - No pricing information available

Value for money
3.8
N/A

Features
4.0/5 - Straightforward crowdfunding with basic donor tools. Setup takes time; limited integrations mean extra work.
N/A - Project-focused platform with steep learning curve. Requires external tools for most nonprofit needs.

Donations - Basic crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing tools / Spacehive focuses on project-based crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing donation collection. Limited recurring donation options.

Ticketing - No event ticketing capabilities / Spacehive doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets for your projects.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Team fundraising pages with basic customization options / Basic social sharing features for campaigns, but lacks dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools and supporter management.

Auctions - No auction features available / Spacehive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to run fundraising auctions.

Raffles - No dedicated raffle or contest features / No raffle or lottery functionality available. You'd need third-party tools to run raffles as part of your fundraising mix.

Online store - No built-in online store functionality / Spacehive doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate tools to sell merchandise or products alongside campaigns.

Memberships - Fundly doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. / Not available - Spacehive focuses on one-time project funding rather than ongoing membership programs

Donor Management/CRM - Basic donor tracking through campaign pages only. Limited contact management and no comprehensive donor relationship tools. / Basic backer tracking for individual projects, but no ongoing donor relationship management across campaigns

Emails & Newsletter - No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and updates. / Limited communication tools - mainly project updates to backers, no comprehensive email marketing features

Payment Processing - Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These costs add up quickly for nonprofits. / Basic payment processing for project pledges with standard transaction fees applied to all donations

Payment methods
Credit cards and mobile wallets only / Basic card payments through Stripe

Credit Card Payments - Supported - Accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover for online donations / Supported - Accepts major credit cards through Stripe integration

Apple Pay & Google Pay - Supported - Mobile wallet payments available through integrated payment processing / Supported - Available through Stripe payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - Fundly focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns / Not supported - Spacehive focuses on civic crowdfunding with limited payment options

Tap to Pay App - Not supported - Fundly is web-based crowdfunding platform without in-person payment features / Not supported - No dedicated mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
N/A

Unlimited Support - / Spacehive does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type

Phone Support / Office Hours - / Spacehive does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars - / Spacehive provides occasional webinars and training sessions for campaign creators

Help Center - / Spacehive maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for crowdfunding campaigns

Email - / Spacehive offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - / Email-only support designed for crowdfunding creators — no phone or live help available