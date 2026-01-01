Fundly and YouCaring help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they take fees from every donation that comes in. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly VS YouCaring
💯
Fundly and YouCaring take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your raffle, auction, or campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
🧰
Fundly only handles crowdfunding and YouCaring focuses on personal campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
📞
Fundly limits phone support to premium users and YouCaring offers delayed email responses. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no platform fees, while Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You keep every dollar donated. Plus, you get comprehensive nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores - not just basic crowdfunding campaigns.
Unlike Fundly's basic donor tracking, Zeffy provides full CRM capabilities to build lasting relationships with supporters. Track donation history, send personalized communications, and manage recurring donors - all at zero cost to your organization.
Yes! While platforms like Fundly only offer crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite: event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Run all your fundraising activities on one platform without paying any fees.
Zeffy charges 0% platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. Fundly takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while YouCaring charges similar fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Crowdfunding platforms like Fundly focus on one-time campaigns. Zeffy provides ongoing fundraising tools: donor management, recurring donations, events, and newsletters. Build lasting supporter relationships without paying platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript