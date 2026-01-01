GiveWP

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 - Stripe and PayPal nonprofit rates vary by country, card type, and provider.
Processing fees: 2% - fee on all one-time donations for Stripe Free plans; all gateways add their own processing fees.
Platform fees: 4% - per transaction for money-based donations; higher fees for crypto and custom rates for very high volumes.
Platform fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Monthly fees: $0/year - Plans are billed annually; paid plans start at $149/year.
Value for money: 4.8
Value for money: 4.4

Features
4.8/5 - Polished donation forms, but requires integration for most features beyond giving.
4.4/5 - WordPress-based donations with steep learning curve and many add-ons needed.

Donations: Fundraise Up offers donation forms with AI-powered optimization, recurring giving options, and donor management tools. However, they charge processing fees on top of payment processor costs, which can add up quickly for nonprofits. Their platform focuses heavily on conversion optimization but may be complex for smaller organizations to set up and manage effectively.
GiveWP handles online donations through WordPress with customizable forms, but charges processing fees on every transaction.

Ticketing: Fundraise Up does not offer dedicated event ticketing functionality. Organizations would need to integrate with separate ticketing platforms or use workarounds through their donation forms, which creates additional complexity and potential donor confusion during the checkout process.
GiveWP doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to track attendees.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features compared to dedicated P2P platforms. While they offer some team fundraising options, the functionality is basic and may not provide the robust campaign management tools needed for successful peer-to-peer initiatives.
GiveWP offers peer-to-peer fundraising through add-ons, but requires technical setup and additional costs for full functionality.

Auctions: Fundraise Up does not provide auction functionality. Nonprofits would need to use separate auction platforms, creating additional costs and complexity when managing multiple fundraising channels and donor data across different systems.
GiveWP doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidders.

Raffles: No built-in raffle or lottery functionality available. Nonprofits would need to use third-party tools and manually manage raffle campaigns, making it difficult to track participants and automate winner selection processes.
GiveWP doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle tools and manual donor management.

Online store: Fundraise Up lacks e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products. Organizations cannot create online stores within the platform, requiring separate solutions and creating disconnected donor experiences across different fundraising activities.
GiveWP doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need WooCommerce or other plugins to sell merchandise online.

Memberships: Fundraise Up doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
GiveWP offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member portals or tiered access controls.

Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor data collection and reporting. Limited CRM features - you may need additional tools for comprehensive donor relationship management.
Basic donor data collection and reporting through WordPress dashboard, but limited CRM functionality compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms.

Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with separate email platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.

Payment Processing: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional gateway fees may apply depending on your payment processor choice.
Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional gateway fees may apply depending on your payment processor choice.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets, but no tap-to-pay app
Basic online payments only, no ACH or tap-to-pay

Credit Card Payments: Yes - accepts all major credit cards with optimized checkout forms
Supported - Accepts credit cards through payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal, but processing fees apply to every donation

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Yes - supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet options
Supported - Available through integrated payment processors, though setup may require technical configuration

ACH / Bank Transfers: Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Not supported - GiveWP requires third-party payment processors that may charge extra fees for ACH/bank transfers

Tap to Pay App: No - focuses on online donations, no mobile tap-to-pay app mentioned
Not supported - GiveWP is a WordPress plugin focused on online donations, not in-person payment collection

Customer Support
4.8/5
4.4/5

Unlimited Support: Fundraise Up limits support based on subscription tier and response times GiveWP limits support based on plan tier - free users get community support only

Phone Support / Office Hours: Fundraise Up offers phone support for higher-tier plans during business hours
GiveWP does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars: Fundraise Up provides occasional training webinars and product demos for users
GiveWP provides occasional webinars and training sessions for WordPress donation setup

Help Center: Fundraise Up maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
GiveWP maintains a documentation library with setup guides and troubleshooting articles

Email: Fundraise Up offers email support with response times varying by plan level
GiveWP offers email support through their ticketing system for paid plan users

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Free users get community support only — paid plans unlock direct help