Fundraise Up and Kindrid both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Fundraise Up VS Kindrid
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing, while Kindrid takes transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Fundraise Up and Kindrid only handle donations, forcing you to find separate tools for events, raffles, and merchandise. Zeffy includes everything you need.
Fundraise Up and Kindrid limit support to business hours and paid tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users, whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause. Fundraise Up takes 4% plus card fees from each donation, reducing your impact.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. Other platforms limit support by plan level or charge premium fees for help.
Yes, Zeffy offers ticketing, memberships, online stores, raffles, and auctions all in one platform. Other donation platforms focus only on giving, requiring costly add-ons.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% reaches your cause. Fundraise Up takes 4% plus card fees, while Kindrid charges monthly fees plus card processing costs.
With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10,000 donation stays $10,000. Other platforms would cost you $400+ in fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
