Fundraise Up VS Network for Good

Network for Good

Pricing

4%
platform fee + card fees per gift

N/A
No pricing information available

Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
Stripe (nonprofit rate): US - 2.2% + $0.30 (non-Amex), 3.5% (Amex); UK - 1.2% + £0.20 (EU/UK Visa/MC), 2.9% + £0.20 (Non-EU/UK and Amex); EU - 1.2% + €0.25 (EU Visa/MC), 2.9% + €0.25 (Non-EU/Amex); Canada - 2.2% + $0.30 (domestic Visa/MC), 3.2% + $0.30 (international), 3.5% (Amex); Australia - 1.4% + $0.30 (domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 (international), 1.75% + $0.30 (Amex); New Zealand - 2.5% + $0.30 (domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 (Amex/international). PayPal (nonprofit rate): 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction.
3%
Flat 3% fee per transaction on branded fundraising pages. 5% fee on donations made through NFG Give site. Some partner sites (e.g., Charity Navigator) may have additional processing fees.

Platform fees
4%
4% per transaction for money-based donations; 5% per transaction for cryptocurrency donations. Custom rates available for organizations processing more than $300,000 USD/year.
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$100-$400/month
Starting at $100/month for Basic plan

Value for money
4.8
4.4

Features

4.8/5
Powerful donation tools, but requires integration for events and email

4.4/5
Basic fundraising platform with limited features and higher processing fees

Donations
Fundraise Up focuses on donation optimization with AI-powered tools, smart checkout flows, and donor analytics. Offers recurring giving management and donor retention features designed for larger nonprofits with dedicated fundraising teams.
Network for Good offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.

Ticketing
Fundraise Up does not offer event ticketing capabilities. Organizations need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets, creating additional complexity and costs for nonprofits running fundraising events.
Network for Good doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing platforms to sell event tickets and manage attendees.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Fundraise Up offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages. However, setup can be complex and may require technical expertise to customize effectively.
Network for Good offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees that cut into donations.

Auctions
Fundraise Up does not include auction functionality. Nonprofits running silent auctions, live auctions, or online auctions need separate auction software, adding costs and administrative burden.
Network for Good doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles
Fundraise Up does not provide raffle or lottery fundraising tools. Nonprofits must use third-party platforms for raffle campaigns, making it harder to track all fundraising activities in one place.
Network for Good doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual ticket management processes.

Online store
Fundraise Up lacks e-commerce functionality for selling merchandise or products. Organizations cannot sell branded items, auction items, or other goods through their fundraising platform.
Network for Good doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate platforms to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships
Fundraise Up doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
Network for Good doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with separate membership software or manage memberships manually through spreadsheets.

Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement features for relationship building.
Network for Good offers donor management features including donor profiles, giving history, and basic reporting. However, customization options are limited compared to dedicated CRM solutions.

Emails & Newsletter
No email marketing tools included. You'll need to integrate with third-party services like Mailchimp, adding more monthly costs to your budget.
Network for Good provides basic email tools but lacks advanced segmentation and automation features. Limited customization options for creating engaging donor communications.

Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation revenue.
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation revenue.

Payment methods

Credit cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers
Credit cards and digital wallets, limited mobile options

Credit Card Payments
Yes - All major credit cards accepted
Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - Digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Yes - Digital wallet payments supported

ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - Bank transfers and ACH payments supported
Yes - Bank transfers available for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App
Not specified - Mobile payment capabilities not clearly detailed
No - Mobile tap-to-pay functionality not available

Customer Support

4.8/5

4.4/5

Unlimited Support
Fundraise Up limits support access based on subscription tier and plan level Network for Good provides tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited across all plans

Phone Support / Office Hours
Fundraise Up offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans only Network for Good offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plans

Webinars
Fundraise Up provides occasional training webinars and product demos for users Network for Good provides regular training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users

Help Center
Fundraise Up maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides Network for Good maintains a help center with articles, guides, and resources for their donation platform

Email
Fundraise Up offers email support with response times varying by plan level Network for Good offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Tiered support based on subscription level with phone help on higher plans only