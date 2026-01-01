Fundraise Up and TotalGiving both offer donation platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS Totalgiving
💯
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing costs, while Totalgiving takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution that keeps our platform running.
🧰
Fundraise Up and Totalgiving focus only on donations, forcing you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to run successful campaigns without switching between platforms.
🛟
Fundraise Up limits support by subscription tier, and Totalgiving only offers business hours help. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users, plus regular training webinars to help you succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly costs. Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. For a $10,000 campaign, that's $400+ in fees with Fundraise Up versus $0 with Zeffy.
While Totalgiving is free for UK charities, Zeffy offers more fundraising tools in one platform - donations, events, auctions, raffles, and online stores. Plus, Zeffy works globally and provides unlimited support, not just business-hours help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation, which means less money reaches your cause. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through multiple channels - email, live chat, and phone - whenever you need help. Totalgiving only offers limited business-hours support, which can leave you stuck when issues arise during evenings, weekends, or busy campaign periods.
Yes! Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all at zero cost. Fundraise Up and Totalgiving focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for additional tools to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript