Fundraise Up and WeFund4U both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides the same fundraising features — donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS We Fund4U
💰
Fundraise Up charges 4% plus card fees, WeFund4U takes processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🧰
Fundraise Up lacks auctions and raffles, WeFund4U misses ticketing and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
🛟
Fundraise Up limits phone support to higher tiers, WeFund4U offers basic business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support for all users.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation, which can cost your organization thousands annually.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours, plus comprehensive help resources. WeFund4U only offers limited business hours email support with basic documentation.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online store, raffles, auctions, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all free. Fundraise Up and WeFund4U focus mainly on donations and lack many of these features.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees or transaction costs. While Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card fees and WeFund4U takes 5% plus card fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause through optional donor contributions.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually would save $2,000-2,500 in platform fees alone by using Zeffy instead of Fundraise Up or WeFund4U. That's funding for programs, not platform costs eating into your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript