FundRazr VS Fundly

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: Both platforms supported
Social Sharing & Link Generator: Both platforms supported Fundraising Goal Tracker: Both platforms supported Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): Both platforms supported Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available for both platforms Upload Videos & Photos: Both platforms supported Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: Both platforms supported
Custom Donor Communications: FundRazr supported, Fundly not supported Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: Both platforms supported Donation Dedication Options: Both platforms supported

Pricing
FundRazr: 5% platform fee + card fees per gift
Fundly: 0% platform fee + card fees

Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (charged by PayPal/Stripe; nonprofits may qualify for reduced rates) for FundRazr; 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Stripe credit card processing) for Fundly

Platform fees: FundRazr 0% with Optional Tips model; higher fees for Donation forms and Fundraising pages with Fee Recovery model. Fundly 0%

Monthly fees: $0 for both - no monthly, yearly, or hidden fees

Value for money: FundRazr 4.8, Fundly 3.8

Features
FundRazr: 4.8/5 - Easy setup for donation campaigns. Straightforward crowdfunding without unnecessary complexity or training required.
Fundly: 4.0/5 - Functional but requires piecing together tools. Multiple integrations needed for ticketing, raffles, and email marketing. Donations: FundRazr offers basic donation collection with standard processing fees and limited customization options for campaign pages. Fundly supports donation campaigns with social sharing features, but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus platform fees.

Ticketing: FundRazr - No dedicated event ticketing features - focuses primarily on crowdfunding campaigns rather than event management. Fundly doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event admissions.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: FundRazr - Basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools with limited customization and supporter engagement features for campaign sharing. Fundly offers peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and social sharing, but with transaction fees on all donations raised.

Auctions: FundRazr - No auction functionality available - does not support online auction events or bidding features for nonprofits. Fundly doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles: FundRazr - No built-in raffle or lottery functionality available within the platform for nonprofit fundraising activities. Fundly doesn't have built-in raffle management. You'd need external tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and prize distribution.

Online store: FundRazr - No e-commerce or online store capabilities - designed specifically for donation-based crowdfunding campaigns. Fundly doesn't provide e-commerce functionality. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.

Memberships: FundRazr doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Fundly doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM: FundRazr - Basic donor tracking only. Limited contact management and no advanced segmentation for targeted outreach campaigns. Fundly - Basic donor tracking within campaigns only. Limited contact management and no comprehensive donor relationship tools.

Emails & Newsletter: FundRazr - No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and follow-ups. Fundly - No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and follow-ups.

Payment Processing: FundRazr charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. These costs add up quickly and reduce your fundraising impact. Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for premium features. Costs add up quickly for small nonprofits.

Payment methods
FundRazr: Credit cards and mobile wallets only
Fundly: Credit cards and mobile wallets only

Credit Card Payments: FundRazr - Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or campaigns. Fundly - Supported - Accepts major credit cards through Stripe with processing fees applied to donations

Apple Pay & Google Pay: FundRazr - Supported - Offers mobile wallet payment options for donor convenience. Fundly - Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through Stripe integration for donor convenience

ACH / Bank Transfers: FundRazr - Not supported - focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns. Fundly - Not supported - focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns

Tap to Pay App: FundRazr - Not supported - is an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities. Fundly - Not supported - is web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile point-of-sale capabilities

Customer Support
FundRazr: 4.8/5
Fundly: 4.0/5

Unlimited Support: FundRazr offers email support with response times varying by plan level. Fundly does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type

Phone Support / Office Hours: FundRazr provides phone support during standard business hours for premium users. Fundly provides phone support during business hours for premium plan users only

Webinars: FundRazr offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for campaign creators. Fundly offers occasional webinars and educational sessions for fundraising best practices

Help Center: FundRazr maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs for campaign setup. Fundly maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for campaign setup

Email: Fundly provides email support for users with questions or technical issues (both platforms)

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: FundRazr - Support varies by plan level with phone access for premium users only. Fundly - Limited support based on plan type with phone help for premium users only