FundRazr and Givealittle help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS Givealittle
💰
FundRazr and Givealittle take 5% of every donation plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your campaign actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
FundRazr and Givealittle only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🎧
FundRazr and Givealittle offer limited support with slow response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to help your campaigns succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While FundRazr and Givealittle take 5% of every donation plus card fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar with your cause where it belongs.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including events, memberships, auctions, and online stores. You get everything you need in one place without paying platform fees.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms limit you to basic donation campaigns, Zeffy supports event ticketing, membership management, auctions, raffles, and merchandise sales. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. FundRazr and Givealittle take 5% of every donation plus card processing fees. That means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform costs.
Zeffy grows with you beyond simple campaigns. Add event ticketing, membership management, auctions, raffles, and online stores without switching platforms or paying extra fees. Crowdfunding platforms limit you to basic donation pages.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript