FundRazr VS HandUp

FundRazr and HandUp help nonprofits run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
FundRazr takes 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, and HandUp charges donors 8% on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your campaign actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
FundRazr and HandUp only handle basic donations and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
FundRazr limits phone support to premium users, and HandUp offers no phone support at all. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. While FundRazr charges 5% plus card fees and HandUp takes 8% per gift, Zeffy has zero platform fees. Your donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission, but 100% of your fundraising goes directly to your cause.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that only handle campaigns, Zeffy is a complete fundraising toolkit. You get donations, events, auctions, raffles, online stores, and donor management all in one place. No need for multiple platforms or paying separate fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. While FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees and HandUp charges 8% per gift, every dollar donated through Zeffy goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get a complete fundraising toolkit beyond just crowdfunding.
Yes. Unlike FundRazr and HandUp which focus only on crowdfunding, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management - all in one platform. You won't need multiple tools or pay separate fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support for all users, plus phone support and training resources. FundRazr limits support based on your plan, and HandUp offers basic email help only. Your donors also have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript