FundRazr VS Indiegogo

Indiegogo

Crowdfunding Platforms Features

Campaign Builder: FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✗ Social Sharing & Link Generator: FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✓

Fundraising Goal Tracker: FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✓ Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✓ Peer-to-peer fundraising: FundRazr - Information not available, Indiegogo - Information not available Upload Videos & Photos: FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✓

Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✓ Custom Donor Communications: FundRazr ✗, Indiegogo ✗ Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: FundRazr ✗, Indiegogo ✗

Donation Dedication Options: FundRazr ✓, Indiegogo ✓ 

Pricing

FundRazr: 5% platform fee + card fees per gift
Indiegogo: 5% platform cut + card fees per gift

Processing fees:
FundRazr: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (charged by PayPal/Stripe; nonprofits may qualify for reduced rates)
Indiegogo: 3% + $0.20 per transaction (in USD/EUR/GBP)

Platform fees:
FundRazr: 0% - Optional Tips model; 1% for Donation forms or 5% for Fundraising pages with Fee Recovery model
Indiegogo: 5% of funds raised

Monthly fees:
FundRazr: $0 - no monthly, yearly, or hidden fees
Indiegogo: N/A - No pricing information available

Value for money:
FundRazr: 4.8
Indiegogo: N/A

Features

FundRazr: 4.8/5 - Solid donation platform, but requires separate tools for auctions, raffles, and member management.
Indiegogo: N/A - Built for product launches, not nonprofits. Missing donation focus, ticketing, and donor relationship tools.

Donations:
FundRazr: Accept one-time and recurring donations with customizable campaign pages and social sharing tools
Indiegogo: Indiegogo focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with rewards rather than traditional donation collection for nonprofits.

Ticketing:
FundRazr: No event ticketing capabilities - designed for donation campaigns rather than paid events
Indiegogo: No event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets for your nonprofit.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
FundRazr: Create peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns where supporters can start their own fundraising pages for your cause
Indiegogo: Basic social sharing tools for campaigns, but lacks dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising features for nonprofit teams.

Auctions:
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for silent or live auctions
Indiegogo: Indiegogo doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.

Raffles:
FundRazr: No dedicated raffle or lottery features - you'd need to run raffles through general donation campaigns
Indiegogo: No raffle or lottery functionality. Indiegogo is focused on product launches and creative projects, not nonprofit fundraising.

Online store:
FundRazr: No built-in online store features - focuses purely on donation-based crowdfunding campaigns
Indiegogo: Limited to campaign rewards and perks. Not built as a full nonprofit merchandise store with inventory management.

Memberships:
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Indiegogo: Indiegogo doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track recurring supporters and manage member benefits.

Donor Management/CRM:
FundRazr: Limited donor tracking. Missing key features like donor history, segmentation, and relationship management tools.
Indiegogo: Basic backer information only. No donor relationship management, giving history tracking, or nonprofit-specific donor tools.

Emails & Newsletter:
FundRazr: Basic email notifications only. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication features for ongoing engagement.
Indiegogo: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party services to communicate with supporters and send campaign updates.

Payment Processing:
FundRazr: Charges 5% + payment processing fees on all donations. These fees add up quickly and reduce your fundraising impact.
Indiegogo: Charges 5% platform fee plus 3-5% payment processing fees. High costs can significantly reduce your fundraising proceeds.

Payment methods

FundRazr: Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person options
Indiegogo: Credit cards and digital wallets with fees that cut into funds

Credit Card Payments:
FundRazr: Supported - Processes major credit cards through Stripe integration
Indiegogo: Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees that reduce your campaign funds

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
FundRazr: Supported - Available through Stripe payment processing
Indiegogo: Supported - Offers digital wallet payments but with standard processing fees applied

ACH / Bank Transfers:
FundRazr: Not supported - FundRazr focuses on credit card processing through Stripe
Indiegogo: Not supported - Indiegogo focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns

Tap to Pay App:
FundRazr: Not supported - FundRazr is web-based crowdfunding, no mobile tap-to-pay app
Indiegogo: Not supported - Indiegogo operates as an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment tools

Customer Support

Indiegogo: N/A

Unlimited Support:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on campaign tier

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours

Webinars:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo provides occasional educational webinars and creator workshops

Help Center:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and FAQs

Email:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo offers email support through their help center contact form

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Indiegogo: Email-only support through help center, with response times varying by campaign tier