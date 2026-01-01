FundRazr and Indiegogo help you crowdfund for your cause, but both take fees from every donation that comes in. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS Indiegogo
💯
FundRazr and Indiegogo take 5% platform fees plus card processing costs from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
🧰
FundRazr and Indiegogo focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy provides raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
☎️
FundRazr and Indiegogo offer limited email support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support during business hours.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5% plus card fees. You get donor management, event ticketing, and ongoing fundraising tools designed for your mission, not one-time product launches.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees. FundRazr and Indiegogo both take 5% plus payment processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, so more money goes directly to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms are designed for short-term campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. Zeffy offers year-round tools like donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and membership tracking that grow with your organization.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. You get phone calls, live chat, and dedicated help without time limits. Crowdfunding platforms offer basic email support with slow response times during busy periods.
Crowdfunding platforms leave you hanging after campaigns end. Zeffy gives you permanent tools to keep fundraising year-round with donor management, recurring gifts, and event ticketing that build lasting supporter relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
