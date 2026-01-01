FundRazr VS Kickstarter

Kickstarter

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
5%
platform fee + card fees per gift
5%
platform cut + card fees
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (charged by PayPal/Stripe; nonprofits may qualify for reduced rates)
3% + $0.30
per pledge (standard); 5% + $0.08 per pledge for pledges under $10 (micropledge fee)
Platform fees
0%
with Optional Tips model; 1% for Donation forms or 5% for Fundraising pages with Fee Recovery model
5%
of total funds raised
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly, yearly, or hidden fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Value for money
4.8
5.0

Features
4.8/5
Straightforward donations and peer fundraising, but limited features beyond basics.
N/A
All-or-nothing model requires campaign success to receive funds; steep learning curve.
Donations
Accept one-time and recurring donations with customizable campaign pages, but transaction fees apply to every donation
Kickstarter uses an all-or-nothing funding model where backers pledge money but aren't charged unless the campaign reaches its goal.
Ticketing
FundRazr doesn't include event ticketing - you'll need a separate platform to sell tickets for your nonprofit events
Kickstarter doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. While creators can offer event access as rewards, there's no ticketing system.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Create peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns where supporters can fundraise on your behalf with their own pages
Kickstarter doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising features. Campaigns are run by individual creators, not distributed across supporter networks.
Auctions
FundRazr doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform to run charity auctions for your nonprofit
Kickstarter doesn't offer auction functionality. It's designed for all-or-nothing crowdfunding campaigns, not bidding on items.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle or lottery features - you'd need to manage prize drawings through other tools or manually
Kickstarter doesn't support raffle or lottery-style fundraising. Their platform is strictly for reward-based crowdfunding campaigns.
Online store
No built-in online store features - you can't sell merchandise or products directly through FundRazr campaigns
Kickstarter allows creators to offer rewards and products to backers, but it's not a traditional e-commerce store for ongoing sales.
Memberships
FundRazr doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Kickstarter doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track recurring supporters and manage member benefits.
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor tracking with basic contact info. Missing advanced features like donation history analysis and donor segmentation.
Limited backer information available. No donor profiles, giving history, or relationship management tools for building long-term supporter relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email notifications only. No newsletter creation tools or donor communication features for ongoing supporter engagement.
No built-in email marketing tools. You can message backers through the platform but can't export contacts or send newsletters outside Kickstarter.
Payment Processing
Charges 5% + payment processing fees on all donations. These fees add up quickly and reduce funds available for your mission.
Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing fees. Failed campaigns don't receive any funds, creating financial risk for nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards via Stripe payment processing
Supported - Accepts major credit cards for project contributions
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Digital wallet payments available through Stripe integration
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for quick project backing
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - FundRazr focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns
Not supported - Kickstarter focuses on credit card payments for project backing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - FundRazr is designed for online crowdfunding, not in-person transactions
Not supported - Kickstarter is web-based without mobile payment processing apps

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support
Kickstarter does not offer unlimited support - responses are limited and can take several days
Phone Support / Office Hours
Kickstarter does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars
Kickstarter offers occasional creator workshops and educational webinars focused on campaign best practices
Help Center
Kickstarter maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for creators and backers
Email
Kickstarter provides email support through their help center contact form for project creators and backers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email-only support built for commercial projects, with multi-day response times