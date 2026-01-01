FundRazr and Kickstarter help nonprofits run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS Kickstarter
FundRazr and Kickstarter take 5% of every donation plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Kickstarter's all-or-nothing model and FundRazr's project focus don't fit ongoing nonprofit needs. Zeffy offers donations, memberships, events, and donor management.
FundRazr limits email support and Kickstarter takes days to respond. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support during business hours.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 5% fees and focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers ongoing donation management, donor CRM, and event ticketing without any platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while FundRazr and Kickstarter both take 5% plus payment processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, keeping 100% of your fundraising for your mission.
Yes, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and donor management. Crowdfunding platforms like FundRazr and Kickstarter focus only on campaign-based fundraising.
Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools including donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, and auctions. Crowdfunding platforms focus only on short-term campaigns, leaving you without tools for ongoing supporter engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep full access to donor data and can build lasting relationships through our CRM tools. Crowdfunding platforms like FundRazr and Kickstarter offer limited donor tracking, making it harder to engage supporters after campaigns end.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
