FundRazr and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS Whydonate
FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees, while Whydonate charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors give 100% to your cause.
FundRazr and Whydonate focus on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores all in one platform.
FundRazr and Whydonate offer limited support tiers and help centers. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support for every user.
Zeffy operates on a different model than FundRazr or Whydonate. While they charge 5% platform fees or processing fees that eat into your donations, Zeffy is completely free. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising dollars for your cause.
Yes, Zeffy combines crowdfunding, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and membership management in one platform. Instead of paying for multiple tools like crowdfunding platforms plus separate ticketing and auction software, you get everything with zero fees and integrated donor management.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while FundRazr takes 5% platform fees plus card processing fees. This means more money goes directly to your cause. Plus, Zeffy offers comprehensive tools like event ticketing, online stores, and auctions that FundRazr doesn't provide.
While both platforms offer crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite with zero fees on all donations. Whydonate charges card processing fees and lacks essential tools like event ticketing, auctions, and membership management that nonprofits need to diversify their revenue.
Yes, unlike typical crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy is a complete fundraising solution. You can sell event tickets, run auctions and raffles, manage memberships, operate an online store, and collect donations - all with zero platform fees and integrated donor management.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
