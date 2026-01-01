SecureGive

Pricing

{Headline_1-number}

{Headline_1}

N/A

No pricing information available

Processing fees

{Processing_1-number}

{Processing_1}

1.75% + $0.30

per transaction for debit; Credit: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction; Crypto/Stock: 4.00%

Platform fees

{Platform-number}

{Platform_1}

{Platform-number}

None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees

Monthly fees

{Monthly_1-number}

{Monthly_1}

$149/mo

Starting at $149/mo for Basic plan

Value for money

{Value_1-number}

{Value_1}

4.3

Features

No rating available – FundScrip requires setup time and relies on gift card sales, not direct donations.

N/A

4.3/5 – SecureGive processes donations easily but charges standard fees and needs extra tools for events.

N/A

Donations

Limited donation options - primarily gift card purchases that generate rebates for your organization

SecureGive processes online donations with standard payment processing fees. Donors pay transaction costs on top of their gifts.

Ticketing

No event ticketing - platform doesn't support selling tickets for fundraising events

SecureGive doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - relies on supporters sharing gift card links individually

SecureGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options for campaign pages and supporter engagement.

Auctions

No auction capabilities - FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising, not auction events

SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.

Raffles

No raffle functionality - FundScrip doesn't offer ticket sales or prize management features

SecureGive doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual payment tracking.

Online store

Basic gift card marketplace - supporters buy cards from retailers, you earn small percentages

SecureGive doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships

FundScrip doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

SecureGive doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and communications.

Donor Management/CRM

Basic supporter tracking for gift card purchases only. No comprehensive donor profiles or giving history management.

Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Missing advanced features like donor segmentation and automated thank-you workflows.

Emails & Newsletter

No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need third-party software to communicate with supporters about campaigns.

No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and campaigns.

Payment Processing

Processes gift card purchases with fees. Limited to gift card fundraising model rather than direct donations.

Processes gift card purchases with fees. Limited to gift card fundraising model rather than direct donations. Donors pay transaction costs on top of their gifts.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No event ticketing - platform doesn't support selling tickets for fundraising events</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SecureGive doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - relies on supporters sharing gift card links individually</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SecureGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options for campaign pages and supporter engagement.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No auction capabilities - FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising, not auction events</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No raffle functionality - FundScrip doesn't offer ticket sales or prize management features</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SecureGive doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual payment tracking.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Online store</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic gift card marketplace - supporters buy cards from retailers, you earn small percentages</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SecureGive doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products online.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">FundScrip doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">SecureGive doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and communications.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic supporter tracking for gift card purchases only. No comprehensive donor profiles or giving history management.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Missing advanced features like donor segmentation and automated thank-you workflows.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need third-party software to communicate with supporters about campaigns.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and campaigns.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Processes gift card purchases with fees. Limited to gift card fundraising model rather than direct donations.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Processes gift card purchases with fees. Limited to gift card fundraising model rather than direct donations.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods

Gift card purchases only, no direct payments

Credit cards and bank transfers, no tap-to-pay

Credit Card Payments

Not supported - FundScrip uses gift card purchases rather than direct credit card payment processing

Yes - accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay

Not supported - FundScrip's gift card model doesn't include mobile wallet payment options

Yes - mobile wallet payments supported

ACH / Bank Transfers

Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card purchases, not direct payment processing

Yes - bank transfers available for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App

Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card fundraising, not in-person payment processing

Not specified - no clear information about tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support

N/A

4.3/5

Unlimited Support

FundScrip limits support to business hours with response times varying by inquiry type

SecureGive limits support based on plan tier and business hours

Phone Support / Office Hours

FundScrip offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent issues

SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours only

Webinars

FundScrip provides occasional training webinars for fundraising coordinators and administrators

SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for platform features

Help Center

FundScrip maintains a help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions

SecureGive maintains a help center with articles and setup guides

Email

FundScrip offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account assistance

SecureGive offers email support for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team

Business hours email and phone support with varying response times by inquiry type

Support access limited by plan tier with business hours phone availability only is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">FundScrip limits support to business hours with response times varying by inquiry type</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive limits support based on plan tier and business hours</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">FundScrip offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent issues</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours only</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">FundScrip provides occasional training webinars for fundraising coordinators and administrators</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for platform features</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">FundScrip maintains a help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive maintains a help center with articles and setup guides</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">FundScrip offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account assistance</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive offers email support for technical issues and account questions</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Business hours email and phone support with varying response times by inquiry type</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Support access limited by plan tier with business hours phone availability only</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>