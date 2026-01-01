FundScrip helps supporters fundraise through gift card purchases, while SecureGive focuses on church giving with fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Fund Scrip VS Secure Give
FundScrip takes 2.5% of every gift card purchase and SecureGive charges processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
FundScrip only handles gift cards and SecureGive lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
FundScrip and SecureGive limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
FundScrip limits you to gift card fundraising with 2.5% fees per purchase. Zeffy offers direct donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
SecureGive charges processing fees and limits support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support and zero platform fees across all fundraising tools, helping small nonprofits keep more money for their mission.
Unlike FundScrip's gift card focus or SecureGive's church-only approach, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees.
FundScrip limits you to gift card sales with 2.5% fees eating into every purchase. Zeffy gives you direct donations, event tickets, and membership sales with zero platform fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
SecureGive charges $149 monthly plus processing fees and only serves churches. Zeffy works for all nonprofits with zero platform fees and includes everything you need: donations, events, auctions, and stores in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
